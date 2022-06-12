First flu-related pediatric death of the season reported in Galveston County

Health officials said the victim developed symptoms and tested positive for Influenza A on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The Galveston County Health District reported its first flu-related pediatric death of the season on Tuesday.

GCHD said the male, between the ages of 15 and 20, died on Dec. 3.

Health officials said he developed symptoms and tested positive for Influenza A on Nov. 30. He was not vaccinated against the flu and also had pre-existing medical conditions.

“We are saddened to share that a Galveston County young man passed away and that it was flu-related,” GCHD CEO and Galveston County local health authority Dr. Philip Keiser said. “This flu season has been particularly bad. More than 5,000 Galveston County residents have tested positive for flu since Oct. 1. There is still time to get your flu vaccine to protect you this season, and we cannot urge you strongly enough to do so.”

Tips to battle flu

Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Consider wearing a face mask when in indoor, crowded spaces.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Stay home if you are sick.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. Throw the tissue away after use and wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Avoid contact with those who are sick.

Symptoms