Katy — KATY, Texas – Harris County deputies believe there’s more victims in the Katy area who may be victims of an alleged serial shooter and not even know it.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 29-year-old Nicholas Martin Dagostino is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a drive-by outside a Katy car wash on July 10.

Dagostino lives about 100 yards from the Simoniz car wash at 910 S. Mason Road.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the victim and the suspect were driving down this road when they believe the suspect shot her.

He said this isn’t the first time he has done something like this.

“This particular victim, just a few more inches and it could have been a fatal wound,” Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Also, “Nicholas stated he had shot the complainant due to ‘swerving into his lane twice,’ and that he believed it was self-defense.”

Deputies didn’t have any direct leads to find the alleged shooter.

Harris County deputy Dennis Palmer said the randomness and senselessness of this shooting bothered him.

“We work hard on every case but this one really kind of Lit a fire underneath me to get it solved,” Palmer said.

A green Ford Explorer was captured on surveillance driving by the moment the victim was shot.

“It’s just through his doggedness and just sticking with it, his tenacity that investigator Palmer with the help of the team here was able to identify and locate that vehicle and subsequently lead him to the suspect,” Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Sheriff Gonzalez said Dagostino admitted to at least five other instances in which he fired his gun at another car.

Deputies are now asking other possible victims to come forward.

Palmer believes the hardest part about this investigation is other victims may not even know they were involved.

He asks people living in the Katy or western Harris County to check your vehicles for any bullet holes or if they think they came in contact with Dagostino at any point.

People are urged to call Crimestoppers at 713.222.TIPS with any information.

