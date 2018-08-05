HOUSTON - The Houston Community College Central campus will reopen on Wednesday after it has been closed for the last two days due to threats made on social media.

HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado tweeted Tuesday afternoon, "@HCCDistrict will be reopening our Central Campus on Wednesday, May 9. We have taken extra steps and increased safety measures to protect our students, faculty, staff and the community."

Around 6 p.m. HCC issued a press release saying that investigators have identified and located a person of interest.

They will seek charges with the Harris County District Attorney over the next several days.

The release said the investigation remains open at this time and no further details could be provided.

The enhanced security measures announced earlier on Tuesday will remain in place.

School officials said in a press conference the school's commencement ceremony will go on as planned.

Maldonado said faculty will make sure all grades are in on time and graduation will take place on Saturday as expected.

The school's Chief of Police Greg Cunningham said the shooting threat was made on Facebook and no arrests have been made.

Cunningham said the police department is actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm.

Tap here to watch the live press conference or watch in the video below.

