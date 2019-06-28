HASLET, Texas — Kevin Christian of Haslet, Texas was found dead near Ajo, Arizona while on-duty securing the southern border. It’s unclear how it happened, but Army investigators don’t suspect foul play.

In his hometown just north of Fort Worth, you’ll find a small veterans memorial at the community park with the names of nine fallen service members. His name could soon join them.

"I was devastated,” said Jimmy Moore, a friend and mentor with scout troop 2020.

The same troop put the memorial there in 2012, when Christian was just a boy.

“He exemplified the best things that an eagle scout could exemplify,” Moore said. “He carried those on into the Army. Kevin was a hero as far as I’m concerned.”

While friends and family wait for answers from the border, Moore said the memorial serves as a reminder of the young scout who grew up to serve and give his life as a soldier.

“We take so many things for granted in this country,” Moore said. “Freedoms and the things that we have do not come free. They come with great sacrifice and Kevin gave the ultimate sacrifice for us…"

News of Christian’s death comes as the community was preparing to celebrate with the annual 4th of July parade.

Now, the small town can also take it as an opportunity to keep Christian and his family in their hearts and minds, Moore said.