FREEPORT, The Bahamas — A Houston woman stuck in Grand Bahama is desperate to get home.

Musician Kristine Mills has been on the island since last week. By the time she realized Dorian was heading straight for them, the airport had closed and there was no way to get off the island.

Now, she is among thousands dealing with the aftermath of the catastrophic hurricane.

The loss is immense in Abaco and Grand Bahama. Communities were flattened, roadways crumbled and people are growing increasingly desperate.

Mills says she has run out of food and water but still considers herself lucky because she is sheltered on the third floor of a high-rise.

“It is extremely devastating.”

The Red Cross told CBS they estimate that 99 percent of people living in Abaco and Grand Bahama need some kind of help; whether that be food, water or shelter.

Mills says she’s been hearing heartbreaking stories from around the island.

“There are other people who are underwater, they are waiting for their family member’s bodies to surface from the floodwaters. There are still people that are missing.”

On Wednesday night the official death toll jumped to 20, and there was little doubt it would climb higher.

On Wednesday, rescue workers searched for victims still stranded in the hardest hit areas.

“All of my family lives in Marsh Harbour,” said Sandra Cooke, a resident of Nassau.

Her family reports that looting has begun, which the Prime Minister confirmed late Wednesday.

“They even put people out of their homes by putting guns at them,” said Cooke. “So, this is getting very bad."

Getting help to the islands isn’t easy as airport runways are damaged. Power is expected to take at least nine weeks to restore.

Mills has been reaching out on social media hoping to find someone who can rescue her. She’s also been trying to coordinate relief for the injured.

“I would really really like to get off this island. This is worse than my experience with Harvey.”

As aid from around the world arrives Mills hopes Houstonians are among those helping.

“Because the world helped Houston when we had Harvey so why would the world not want to help the Bahamas? So, it’s pretty much just that simple.”

There are several ways to help the Bahamas recover. Organizations that are helping are linked below:

The American Red Cross: https://bahamasredcross.org/donate/

Global Giving: https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-dorian-relief-fund/

World Central Kitchen: https://wck.org/news/hurricane-dorian

