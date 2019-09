HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's deputy has been injured in a shooting, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez Tweeted Friday afternoon.

The deputy was injured conducting a traffic stop in Northwest Harris County, just west of Jersey Village.

Gonzalez said the deputy is seriously injured and is being taken to a hospital for treatment via Life Flight helicopter. Gonzalez called the scene "active."

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM