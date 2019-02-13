Flights were being delayed at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field on Wednesday afternoon after air traffic controllers had to evacuate a building over reports of smoke, leading to a ground stop at both airports, officials said.

Planes resumed taking off and landing by about 1:15 p.m., and ground stop was fully lifted by 2 p.m.

Still, Love Field was warning of delays, and Southwest Airlines and American Airlines representatives said some flights were being diverted.

DFW firefighters had responded about 12:30 p.m. to the report of the smoke at the DFW Terminal Radar Approach Control, which manages airspace across most of North Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The two control towers at DFW Airport remained staffed and operational during the incident. Controllers from the Radar Approach Control center were relocating to the DFW Airport towers to continue managing airspace, according to the FAA.

