BEAUMONT, Texas — The groundskeeper at a Beaumont cemetery found two mausoleum tombs damaged and one casket opened almost two weeks ago.

Beaumont Police are investigating after a burglary at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Pine Street. Investigators believe this happened between Monday, July 1 after 2 p.m. and Wednesday, July 3 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip with your smartphone or tablet.

All tips are anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

The person responsible could be charged with tampering with a corpse, which could be a state jail felony.



