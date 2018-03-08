CROSBY, Texas - A grand jury has indicted Arkema officials for the chemical explosions that occurred during Hurricane Harvey, according to District Attorney Kim Ogg's Office.

The grand jury has indicted Arkema North America, a French-made major chemical manufacturer, along with its CEO and plant manager.

Arkema North America, its CEO Richard Rowe, and plant manager Leslie Comardelle, were named in the indictment.

The jury concluded they were responsible for the release of the toxic cloud over the Crosby community during Harvey, prosecutors announced Friday.

“Companies don’t make decisions, people do,” said D.A. Kim Ogg. “Responsibility for pursuing profit over the health of innocent people rests with the leadership of Arkema.”

“Indictments against corporations are rare,” Ogg said. “Those who poison our environment will be prosecuted when the evidence justifies it.”

The indictment says they all had a role in “recklessly” releasing chemicals into the air, placing residents and first responders at serious risk.

The charge carries penalties of up to five years in prison and up to a $1 million fine for the corporation.

On August 31, 2017, chemical explosions at the company's Crosby facility began around 2 a.m. and continued for several days. Nearly half-a-million pounds of liquid organic peroxides were stored at the facility.

The organic peroxides must remain cool, but because of the hurricane, the plant flooded under six feet of water.

The company said at the time that triggered a chain reaction of failures that allowed the chemicals to heat up and explode, releasing smoke into the air.

Prosecutors allege the disaster could and should have been prevented.

“As the hurricane approached, Arkema was more concerned about production and profit than people,” said Alexander Forrest, chief of the Environmental Crimes Division at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

In May, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released their final report on the explosions.

You can read their full report here.

