NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Big bucks for the best educators in the Lone Star State.

That's just one of Governor Greg Abbott's ideas on how to improve education across the state.

Governor Abbott announced his plans to increase teacher compensation packages to a group of school administrators and teachers at an education roundtable discussion at Church Hill Middle School in New Braunfels on Monday.

Governor Abbott said the plan would be paid for with state dollars and that it would not be a burden on homeowners.

"I'm talking about strategies where the state will be providing the money, not robbing Peter to pay Paul, not putting additional burden on homeowners by increased taxes," said Governor Abbott.

He also had a list of other ideas he wanted to discuss with the group ahead of the legislative session. Those ideas included: spending more money on special education, paying good early education teachers and school finance.

Gaby Torres, who has been teaching for more than a decade, liked what she heard. But now she wants to see action.

"We teachers need to get paid more just because of what the profession entails, so it's a great idea, it's great in theory, now how are we going to make it happen," asked Torres, who teaches math, science and Spanish.

First-year special education teacher Javarius Smith said he felt appreciated.

"I think it's awesome that he wanted to hear from the teachers. Made me feel really important as a first-year teacher to participate in this," said Smith.

Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath was also on hand.

It is actually his idea to increase teacher compensation to a six-figure salary. The goal is to reward good educators and to attract new people to the profession.

Governor Abbott said they will be looking at other aspects of a teacher's compensation package in the upcoming session.

"I want to make sure all educators know that we understand the need to also address the teacher retirement system as well as teacher health care," said Governor Abbott.

There will be another education roundtable discussion in Dallas on Tuesday.

© 2018 KVUE-TV