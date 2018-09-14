AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a State Disaster Declaration for Texas for more than 60 counties impacted by severe weather and flooding as a tropical system approaches the Texas coast.

The Governor has also ordered the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to increase its readiness level to Level II (escalated response conditions) in response to the storm.

“The tropical disturbance impacting the Texas coast poses a threat of imminent disaster, including severe flooding, property damage and potential loss of life,” said Governor Abbott. “While we stand ready to deploy state resources to assist local officials in their response efforts, it is critical that all Texans in the storm’s path are prepared to ensure their own safety.”

Counties included in the disaster declaration are:

Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brooks, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Fayette, Fort Bend, Frio, Galveston, Gillespie, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Harris, Hays, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kendall, Kenedy, Kerr, Kinney, Kleberg, La Salle, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Live Oak, Llano, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Montgomery, Nueces, Polk, Real, Refugio, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Starr, Travis, Trinity, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Williamson, Wilson, Zapata and Zavala.

TEXANS: Prepare for the tropical disturbance headed toward the Texas coast. We're elevating our readiness level and are prepared to deploy state resources needed to support local officials and protect Texans. Heed local warnings. #txlege https://t.co/xjHnmIuFmF — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 12, 2018

Please pay attention to the weather forecast.

I’ve just received word Gov. @GregAbbott_TX has issued a disaster declaration for Harris and other Texas counties in response to the approaching tropical disturbance.

These areas could be impacted by severe weather. #StaySafe — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 14, 2018

