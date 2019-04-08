HILLSBORO, Ore. — Good Samaritans broke a car window to help get three kids out of an overheating car Saturday afternoon in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro police said at around 3:30 p.m. several people took action in the Target parking lot, located at 11095 NE Evergreen Pkwy.

Three children, ages 9, 3 and 1, were inside the vehicle. Their mother told police she went shopping for 15 minutes.

The car was left running but the air conditioning system stopped working and the kids couldn’t get out of the vehicle, police said. The car was overheating, and smoke was coming out from it, according to police. The outside temperature would have been in the 80s at the time.

Because the good Samaritans were able to get the children out, police said they were not hurt.

The mother was cited with second-degree child neglect.