HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A baby opossum is recovering after being beaten by a group of golfers in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Scarlett, estimated to be under two, was left blind and with a broken jaw.

In a post on Facebook, Wildlife Rehab of Greenville said it's hard to imagine why anyone would do this to her. She's only two pounds and still has baby teeth.

A veterinarian treating her believes she can recover.

According to Havahart, when threatened, an opossum will hiss and show its teeth to try to ward off a predator. If this doesn't stop the predator from attacking, the opossum will pretend to be dead, falling to its side, curling up and opening its mouth.

