MARIETTA, GA (CBS46) - Marietta High School senior Any Chinuntdet is now part of the elite one-tenth of one percent to make a perfect score on the act.

"I expected a 33-34 because I got a 1500 on the SAT so that was about the equivalent on the ACT. A 33-34 but when I saw the 36 I was amazed, honestly, I didn't think I got a 36."

According to the ACT more than two million students took the college assessment test and only 2,760 got a perfect score.

Chinuntdet hopes the achievement will help him a scholarship to MIT or Georgia Tech so he can follow his dream of becoming an aerospace engineer.

"My end goal I would love to work with NASA or Space X, but that's way far in the future."

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved