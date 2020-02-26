GEORGETOWN, Texas — Two officers were shot and one suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Garden Meadow Drive near Interstate Highway 35 in Georgetown.

During a press conference early Wednesday morning, the Georgetown Police Department said they received a call around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday regarding a possible burglary in the area.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, "he immediately started taking gunfire," from the suspect police said. That officer was shot in his right thigh and left shin, police said.

As another officer arrived and was getting out of her car, the suspect then began shooting at her, striking her heel, according to police. She was able to shoot back at the suspect, striking him.

Police said the suspect was killed in the shooting. Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition. They are expected to be OK.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect, but they are not releasing his identity at this time.

The Williamson County District Attorney's Office, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting in this on-going investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

CDC warns spread of coronavirus in US appears inevitable

The side of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport that you never see

'I'm sad for you' | Hays CISD elementary school teacher suspended over claims of 'demeaning language, belligerent tone'

3 Austin hotels earn coveted 4-star rating in 2020 edition of Forbes Travel Guide