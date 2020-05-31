Live: Traffic cam shows semi truck driving into crowd of I-35W protesters

More demonstrations are being held on Sunday to honor the memory of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday, May 31

Police are on scene on I-35W where a semi truck was seen on camera driving into a peaceful crowd of protesters

Thousands come out for peaceful protests calling for justice for George Floyd, no bail for officer charged in his murder

Protesters walk on Interstate 94, kneel on Hennepin Avenue Bridge

MnDOT closes large stretches of metro highways beginning at 5 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz extends curfew through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thousands of police officers, Minnesota National Guard soldiers at the ready to patrol streets overnight

Metro Transit service suspended through Monday

Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports 155 arrests overnight Saturday

6:14 p.m.

Police are firing tear gas trying to remove crowds of protesters off the ramp onto Interstate 35 from University.

It's unclear what prompted the move, but it comes shortly after a semi truck drove into a crowd of peaceful protesters on I-35W just before 6 p.m.

While peaceful demonstrations drew thousands in in the Twin Cities beginning at noon on Sunday, the incidents are the first signs of escalation as the day moves toward night.

5:50 p.m.

MnDOT traffic camera footage showed a semi truck driving into a crowd of peaceful protesters on I-35W.

The truck drove into the crowd and no one appeared to be injured, but protesters appeared to surround the truck, with some people attempting to holding people back while some opened the driver's side door of the truck.

Police have arrived at the scene. KARE 11 will report more details as they become available.

"I saw people jump up onto the truck and stop it," said one witness.

The bystander said that the truck appeared to be going 35 or 40 miles per hour when it drove onto the scene, but KARE 11 has not confirmed that.

The incident took the situation on Interstate 35W Sunday from peaceful to dangerous in a matter of seconds. There are no answers yet on how the truck got onto the freeway, which was supposed to be closed after 5 p.m.

5:31 p.m.

Thousands of protesters wearing all black and shouting "Black lives matter" and "Justice for George" have stopped traffic on Interstate 35W at 4th Street, stopping to kneel and sit for a moment of silence.

Shortly afterward they made it to the 35W bridge.

Another group of about 1,500 people that started at the Minnesota State Capitol at noon is now going east on University Avenue, after marching on Interstate 94.

They took a moment just before 5:30 p.m. to kneel in silence by a sign that said "Justice long delayed is justice denied."

Reporter Boyd Huppert watched a protester walk up to the Minnesota National Guard troops stationed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and offer the soldiers water.

"I'm here for people," Ethan Freele told Huppert.

5:18 p.m.

A large group of protesters took a knee on the Hennepin Avenue Bridge Sunday afternoon chanting "I can't breathe," the words George Floyd could be heard speaking on video as he died in Minneapolis police custody.

That group later moved on from the bridge and is now headed toward the University of Minnesota and then onto the 35W Bridge, where they plan to hold another moment of silence in honor of George Floyd.

That march began at U.S. Bank Stadium at 4 p.m.

Another protest that began at the Minnesota State Capitol at noon later made its way onto Interstate 94 in St. Paul. That rally is now headed east on University Avenue.

5 p.m.

MnDOT says road closures around the metro will now begin earlier, at 5 p.m. Sunday, and be more extensive than previously planned.

The closures of major highways in the Twin Cities area are one part of the state's plan to control demonstrations over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody, after several nights of riots and violence.

Meanwhile, a large group of protesters who started marching from U.S. Bank Stadium paused on the Hennepin Avenue Bridge for a moment of silence Sunday afternoon at about 4:45 p.m.

4:14 p.m.

The Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) Security Operations Center says it is experiencing "distributed denial-of-service" cyber attacks aimed at overloading state systems and taking them offline.

MNIT issued a statement saying they have defended against those attacks successfully so far.

“Keeping our communications systems secure during times of crisis is critical to protecting the Minnesotans that we serve, and we work to meet the challenging and evolving threat to those systems every day," the statement reads. "At this time, these attacks have not successfully disrupted the state services that Minnesotans depend upon, and MNIT is working in close coordination with partners at the Department of Public Safety and with the federal government to share intelligence and stay proactive on cyber threats."

4 p.m.

A rally to honor George Floyd, who was killed in police custody Monday night, begins at 4 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

After several nights of unrest including violence, looting and fires in the Twin Cities, Saturday was relatively calmer with a larger police and military presence on the streets.

KARE 11 is live with coverage of ongoing protests Sunday.

Former officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death, but crowds of protesters are calling for the arrest of the other three officers involved.

The 10K March for No Bail, demanding no bail for Chauvin, is beginning at U.S. Bank Stadium and expected to move to the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, to University Avenue, and to the Interstate 35W Bridge.

KARE 11 reporter Gordon Severson said he's seen people of all races and ages at that protest, comparing the group of "thousands upon thousands" to the crowd at a Vikings game.

Another protest is expected to meet up with that one at the Hennepin County Government Center at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, a protest of thousands of people that started at noon at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul has made its way onto Interstate 94.

People also continue to gather at the site of Floyd's death, outside Cup Foods at 38th and Chicago, remembering Floyd and calling for justice.

2:45 p.m.

MnDOT has released more details about Sunday night's highway closures for the Twin Cities.

Officials say the closures will take effect again Sunday beginning at 8 p.m.

I-35W north/south btwn Hwy 280 & Hwy 62

I-94 east/west btwn I-694 & Hwy 280

I-394 east btwn Hwy 100 & I-94

Hwy 55 north/south btwn Hwy 62 & I-94

2:30 p.m.

Metro Transit service is suspended through Monday.

Officials say all bus, light rail and Northstar service will remain suspended through the end of Monday, June 1.

"Service has been suspended out of concern for the safety of our customers and employees, and will resume when it has been determined that it is safe to do so. While service is suspended, Metro Transit will be inspecting facilities and equipment and making necessary repairs," according to a news release.

2 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is reporting local law enforcement made over 155 arrests Saturday and during the overnight period into Sunday.

The department expects that number to increase as more jails book suspects.

In a tweet, the DPS said arrests were for curfew and weapons violations, narcotics, and rioting.

1 p.m.

People are paying their respects to the memory of George Floyd.

Memorials, demonstrations and rallies are being held in the Twin Cities.

A large gathering was at the State Capitol lawn.

A service with music and dancing was held at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis.

A march and rally is planned for 4 p.m. Sunday. It will begin at U.S. Bank Stadium and end at the State Capitol.

9:30 a.m.

Gov. Walz is extending the order for 8 p.m. curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul for Sunday night. He is also extending the closures of major highways.

Minneapolis was calmer overnight after the Minnesota National Guard deployed 4,100 soldiers, in addition to an increased police presence.

"Thanks to all who participated in restoring order to our streets. It gets us back to where we were before, but that is not good enough," said Gov. Walz.

The governor said that Minnesotans need to address the conditions that led to the death of George Floyd and the murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

"We had no significant fires last night," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

"We should focus on that George Floyd should be alive today," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

DPS Commissioner John Harrington said preliminary data shows 55 arrests were made during last night's unrest. But as many as another 40 to 50 arrests were made overnight.

Harrington said most arrests last night involved weapons violations. Police officers say they saw cars without license plates on them, lights out, windows blacked out.

When officers went back to those cars they saw several cars had been stolen and were full of rocks and other weapons.

1:33 a.m.

In an early morning news conference Sunday, Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said the situation in the Twin Cities is mostly stable.

"Tonight we feel it went far better," Schnell said, comparing Saturday night to the chaos of Friday, as protests over the death of George Floyd descended into riots.

"One, there was clarity ... and there was an overwhelming number of resources that were brought to bear, which was critical," he said.

Schnell said there was also "incredible compliance" with the 8 p.m. curfew.

"There was a tremendous level of community support for the curfew, as hard as that is to do in an open and civil society," he said.

Schnell said law enforcement is still pursuing small groups that tend to go into residential areas and then come back onto the "main thoroughfare."

"There have not been large issues in terms of property damage," he said. "But we also do not want to be overly confident."

Schnell said that while they feel they have the resources they need, they know there are still people "out and about whose intent is not very community focused."

Law enforcement crews will remain out Sunday morning, Schnell said.

Authorities are still working on finalizing arrest numbers, but Schnell said they will get those out as soon as they can. He said as of 10 p.m. there were dozens, and he doesn't know how many more people have been arrested since then.

Saturday night's demonstrations were significantly less violent than Friday's, as state leaders put forth a larger show of strength with thousands of national guard soldiers and additional police officers and state troopers.

Schnell said that Gov. Tim Walz will have to decide whether to maintain the curfew past Saturday night, or to continue with the full mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard.

"We want to make sure that the people of Minneapolis and across Minnesota feel safe and comfortable," he said. "And that's really what this mission was about from the beginning, to restore order."

"Do I think we made progress tonight? Yes," he said. "Do I think this is a long-term proposition in terms of the need for this level of personnel? No. But ultimately the goal is to restore the situation to where regular normal public safety ... can meet the needs of the Twin Cities."

Schnell said there are groups of five to 10 or 20 that will separate, then reconnect.

"They may arrest one or two and then ultimately they split up again," he said. "And we think that that's going to be some of the tactics throughout the night."

He said they also believe there's still a possibility that some of the more professional entities out on the streets may want to engage more aggressively.

"We did see groups that did try and leave Minneapolis and head into St. Paul," Schnell said, and it was the objective of St. Paul police and the joint command to prevent that.

"A line was established, there was attempts to breach that line, that line was held in a positive way," he said. Schnell did not know if there were arrests in that incident.

Schnell said there were "many thousands" of law enforcement officers and national guard members present Saturday night. There were thousands Friday, too, but we had a "much larger crowd," Schnell said.

Compared to 700 national guard soldiers on Friday, 4,100 came out to assist local law enforcement on Saturday.

"We had incredible levels of compliance I would say," Schnell said.

Aside from a vehicle fire on I-35 and a few "Molotov cocktail" type incidents, Schnell said they did not see any large-scale fires on Saturday.

Schnell said the Twin Cities are not "out of the woods" yet but he believes they have the resources to deal with anything else that comes up Sunday.

12:26 a.m.

Minneapolis police say an individual shot at officers while they were patrolling near the 1400 block of Lake Street around 11 p.m.

According to a tweet from the department, officers encountered three suspects and one of the suspects shot at the officers.

The three suspects were taken into custody and no officers returned fire. One gun was recovered and one suspect was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

12:03 a.m.

Minneapolis police say officers are responding to a report of people trying to start a fire at a building on the 1600 block of 6th Street South in the city's Cedar Riverside neighborhood.

It's one of relatively few reported arson attempts overnight Saturday into Sunday.