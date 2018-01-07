The State Fire Marshall’s Office concluded their onsite Forensic Examination Sunday morning at Coryell Memorial Hospital, according to Gatesville Police Department.

The property has since been released to the hospital staff.

Officials said the cause of the explosion is still undetermined, however, the initial investigation indicates the explosion was a construction-related accident resulting in a natural gas explosion.

MORE: Lochridge-Priest to review policies, support employees affected by Gatesville Explosion

Rumors saying the explosion was a result of a buildup of large amounts of migrate gas in the gas lines "are not true", officials said.

The investigation may take up to six months to complete until all victims and witnesses can be interviewed.

Two people died from the explosion. Two victims are at Parkland Hospital, three at San Antonio Military Medical Center, and four at Dell Seaton Medical Center in Austin.

Photos: Coryell Memorial Hospital explosion Photos: Coryell County Emergency Management 01 / 05 Photos: Coryell County Emergency Management 01 / 05

© 2018 KCEN