HOUSTON — Houston police Sgt. Chris Brewster will be laid to rest Thursday morning, following a visitation Wednesday evening, Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home & Forest Park Lawndale announced Monday.

The 32-year-old officer was shot and killed Saturday evening, responding to a domestic violence call in the East End on Saturday.

READ: Obituary for Sgt. Christopher Charles Lewis Brewster

Arturo Solis, 25, is charged with capital murder in connection with Brewster's death.

Houston police have not confirmed the visitation and funeral service details. They said they plan to release official details Tuesday.

The services will be open to the public.

Funeral Service:

Thursday, Dec. 12

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Grace Church Houston

14505 Gulf Fwy

Houston, TX 77034

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter