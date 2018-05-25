CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The man wanted in connection with the fatal crash of a North Carolina state trooper late Monday appeared in court Wednesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Dakota Kape Whitt, 22, of Elkin, was arrested without incident around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: State trooper killed in crash on I-77 in Yadkin County

Investigators alleged Whitt sped away from a license checkpoint and led officers in pursuit into Yadkin County on I-77. During that pursuit, Trooper Samuel Bullard, 24, was involved in a crash at mile marker 80. Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitt was wanted for murder, felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked license.

A judge ordered Whitt to be held without bond. Investigators said they're also looking at other persons of interest in the case.

A funeral will be held for Trooper Bullard on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the John A. Walker Center on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. He will be buried with full honors.

© 2018 WCNC