Houston crime crackdown leads to bust of 'very violent' Freemoney gang members

Federal, state and local law enforcement recently partnered to ramp up arrests of violent offenders, including seven members of the Freemoney gang.

HOUSTON, Texas — A number of gang members described as "very violent" were taken into federal custody following a round of weekend arrests in Houston.

The seven members of the Freemoney gang are accused of robberies, home invasions, drive-by shootings and drug activity. They also tried to recruit others willing to kill or do whatever else might be needed, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"...Seven very violent individuals who’ve been causing havoc in our city and surrounding area are in jail," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

"This is about us being laser-focused on violent career criminals who have been terrorizing our community for years, and us trying to restore some sense of peace to our law-abiding citizens," Special Agent in Charge James Smith said.

Travonte Ardoin, 25, Jcoi Naquon Barley, 23, Maurkael Brown, 27, Terrell Treyvon Davis, 25, Emery Jermaine Goodley, 23, and Jymonte McClendon, 24, all from Houston, and Terry Ardoin, 21, from Richmond, were arrested on Friday.

HPD joined the FBI, ATF and DPS at the US Attorney’s office Monday to outline the charges.

"The FBI and local law enforcement brought in SWAT teams from around Texas, Louisiana and HPD to conduct these arrests,” Smith said.

The feds said the Freemoney gang is focused primarily in the South Park area of Southeast Houston.

Happening now: US Attorney, ATF, FBI, DPS, HPD announcing recent arrests targeting violent crime in the Houston area. Comes weeks after the agencies announced new effort featuring, among other things, dedicated federal prosecutors focused on gangs. @KHOU for latest #khou11 pic.twitter.com/KMmuwEmxM6 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 24, 2022

"If they got them, it’s good,” resident Anthony Collins said.

Collins coaches football and said he tries to give kids a positive alternative to gang life.

"They trying to recruit them too, help them like sell drugs," Collins said. "It’s not good.”

Charging suspects in federal court is seen as a way to circumvent potential issues in Harris County Criminal Court, like the backlog and less restrictive bond conditions.

"The detention system and to keep our violent offenders off the streets, I think, works better in the federal system," US Attorney Jennifer Lowery explained.