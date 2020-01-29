ARLINGTON, Texas — This story has been updated with the name of the bar.

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Arlington that left four people hurt overnight Wednesday.

According to police, the shooting occurred sometime around 12:30 a.m. at Temptations Arlington's Lounge on the 3700 block of South Cooper.

According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar that led to a suspect firing off multiple rounds.

Three people were shot as a result.

One person was taken to a local hospital in a private car, while two other victims arrived at different hospitals on their own, officials said.

A fourth person went to another hospital after being hit by debris from the shooting, according to police.

All four victims are expected to survive, according to police.

The shooting is currently under investigation. A suspect had not been named or arrested as of 12 p.m. Thursday.

