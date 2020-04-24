Fort Hood conducting 'extensive search' for missing soldier

PFC Vanessa Guillen was last seen Wednesday. Fort Hood Military Police and Army CID are asking for the public's help to find her.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood and special agents with the Army Criminal Investigation Division asked for the public's help to find a Fort Hood soldier.

PFC Vanessa Guillen, 20, was last seen April 22 at 1 p.m. wearing a black t-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood, according to CID.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Fort Hood Military Police issued a be on the lookout notice to surrounding law enforcement agencies and were conducting an extensive search.

Guillen is Hispanic, five feet, two inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Guillen's whereabouts should call Army CID at 254-495-7767 or the military police desk at 254-287-4001.

Here are more pictures of her: