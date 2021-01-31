FBISD: More campuses move to online learning, some go back to face-to-face

Several campuses will pivot to or remain online through the week of February 1st.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — In response to COVID-19, three additional campuses in Fort Bend ISD will pivot to online learning for the week of February 1st. Austin High School, Barbara Jordan Elementary and Oakland Elementary will move online through the remainder of the week.

The District has also decided for James Patterson Elementary, Oyster Creek Elementary, Madden Elementary, Hodges Bend Middle School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School and Dulles High School to extend their pivot to online learning for the week of February 1 – 5.

Pecan Grove Elementary, Ridgemont Elementary, Ridgemont Early Learning Center, Travis High School, Willowridge High School and the James Reese Career and Technical Center will all pivot back to face-to-face instruction with students returning to campus on Monday, February 1.

