Nike's decision to make Colin Kaepernick the face of its new marketing campaign has ignited debate -- literally.

Some consumers have vocalized their disproval of Nike's decision and Kaepernick's protests of police brutality and inequality during the national anthem. A choice few even turned to social media to post photos and videos of themselves burning and destroying their Nike gear.

.@Nike Due to your support of C.K. in your coming adds, I as an American can no longer support your company. #boycottNike #IStandForOurFlag pic.twitter.com/5JxSMD8SSO — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) September 4, 2018

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

But former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry has a different idea for unwanted Nikes.

Perry turned to Twitter to offer to accept Nike product donations. He says he'll find a good home for them.

"A lot of kids will go to school this fall with battered shoes and clothes that don't fit," Perry tweeted.

So any people with a burning desire to get rid of their @Nike (or other gently used clothing/shoes for that matter), please send to: @JoshuaPerryFF P.O. Box 164, Lewis Center, OH, 43035 and I’ll find an appreciative home for your stuff. https://t.co/1IAW3fEAuQ — Joshua E Perry (@RIP_JEP) September 4, 2018

Great question! They aren’t jerks for their opinions. They’re jerks for ruining good products that could be donated to folks that would appreciate them. A lot of kids will go to school this fall with battered shoes and clothes that don’t fit. https://t.co/FOmCQs07h0 — Joshua E Perry (@RIP_JEP) September 4, 2018

Anyone wishing to donate their unwanted Nike brand gear can send the products to Perry at: P.O. Box 162, Lewis Center, OH 43035.

Perry retired in July after spending two years in the NFL following his accomplished Ohio State career. The fourth-round pick said in a tweet that he suffered six concussions and no longer wanted to jeopardize his future.

Perry's foundation works with Columbus area youth with various education and arts initiatives, community service and non-contact youth football camps.

