MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A former child star is facing drug and burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a car while under the influence of methamphetamines.

Marysville Police officers were called to the 600 block of 11th Street after the homeowner saw a man he didn't know in his garage. The man told police he lived alone and hadn't given anyone permission to be there.

Police officials said when officers walked into the garage, they found Shaun Weiss, 40, inside of a car with a shattered window and glass on the ground.

The officers asked Weiss to get out of the car and took him into custody. Officers identified Weiss through his driver's license. Weiss told officers he did not live at the house and admitted the car he was looking through did not belong to him.

Marysville Police

Officers booked Weiss into the Yuba County Jail for being under the influence of methamphetamine and residential burglary. He is being held on a $25,000 bail.

Weiss appeared in all three "Mighty Ducks" movies as Goldberg. He also appeared in the movie "Heavyweights," alongside Ben Stiller, as well as television shows like "Boy Meets World" and "Freaks and Geeks."

Weiss was arrested in 2018 for being under the influence of drugs in Oroville.

