LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Someone in Florida dialed 911 after hearing chilling cries and the words “Let me out!”

But the cries were that of a 40-year-old parrot named Rambo. After the call, four Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies pulled up and questioned a man who appeared to be repairing a car in his driveway.

The Palm Beach Post reports that when the deputies showed up and explained their concerns, the man introduced them to Rambo. He told the officers that he taught Rambo to scream “Let me out!” years ago when Rambo lived in a cage.

The incident happened Dec. 29.

The caption on the video reads, in part:

"I was changing the brakes on my wife's car and had my 40-year-old parrot, Rambo, on his outside perch where he sings and talks. Sometime later four police officers showed up saying a neighbor called because she heard a woman screaming for help.

"I promptly introduced the officers to Rambo and we all had a good laugh. Afterward, I also introduced Rambo to the neighbor who called in the screaming. She too had a good laugh."

The sheriff's office tweeted a link to the video, "Our Deputies in Lake Worth Beach came to the help of someone screaming for help. Hilarity ensued."

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter