COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station couple said they were surprised by an intruder hiding in their apartment, watching them while they were having sex.

Jordan Gibson, 18, of Chapel, Florida, is charged with criminal trespass. Gibson admitted to police he had been drinking and probably would not have done what he did if he were sober, according to court documents.

It happened at an apartment complex on Marion Pugh Drive. Gibson told police he was staying at an apartment for the weekend when he saw the couple come into the gated complex just after 3 a.m., according to court documents. Gibson made conversation with the couple and said he thought they were 'cool' so he followed them back to their apartment without them noticing, police said.

Gibson told police he left to get his shoes from the apartment he was staying at and walked back to the apartment he knew to be the couple's, police said. The female later told police she lived there with three of her female roommates and her boyfriend was spending the night with her, according to court documents.

Gibson said he walked into the apartment, but didn't find anyone on the main floor, police said, so he went to the second floor. Gibson told police two of the bedroom doors there were locked so he went up to the third floor and found the couple's door slightly ajar so he stood in the doorway and watched them, according to court documents.

RELATED: Police: Intruder walked into Bryan woman's home, asked to rub her feet while he masturbated

The female's boyfriend said he noticed a man in the doorway and called out, asking who was there. The couple called police and when officers arrived, they began searching the apartment because the couple said they never heard the intruder leave.

An officer on the third floor said he entered the bedroom of one of the female roommates, who was sleeping. Gibson then said 'I am right here', appeared from behind the bathroom door and was arrested, police said.

Gibson told officers he was watching the couple have sex and said "where we from, we don't get that," according to court documents. He admitted if he had been sober, he probably wouldn't have walked into the apartment, police said.

Gibson remains in the Brazos County Jail on $5,000 bond.

RELATED: College Station man arrested after being caught masturbating outside woman's home on video doorbell app

RELATED: Police: College Station teens not heard from since Oct. 10