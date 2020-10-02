JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It runs chills down your spine. In a good way.

The students at First Coast High School broke into applause and then a standing ovation for John Frank, a D-Day veteran. He's 94 now.

"The smell. The smell was terrible. To this day I cannot forget the smell," Mr. Frank told the students.

And he's not talking about gun powder. He was a 19-year-old sailor from NAS Jacksonville in 1944. His job was to go on Omaha Beach and pick up the body parts.

"Some had no arms or legs," recalled. "Some had no heads. Nine-thousand men died that day. We were just kids. But you do what you gotta do ... We had to stop that monster. Hitler."

FCN

The students were glued to every word he said. Afterwards, they politely crowded around Mr. Frank to take selfies and shake his hand.

They realize now they are the last generation to meet a WWII veteran in person.

It was a day they learned how important respect is in the presence of WWII veterans, especially considering 97 percent of them have already died.

Principal Justin Fluent and history teacher Eric Van Gundy asked First Coast News to come show our D-Day special on a big screen in the school auditorium.

Junior ROTC students helped lead the event.

McKenzie Allington, the student Commanding Officer of the JROTC at First Coast High School, said, "I think we will all be different people because of what we watched."

FCN

Anchors Jeannie Blaylock and Lewis Turner traveled to Normandy, France for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day last June.

Their Emmy-award winning special is now available to show at high schools.

If you'd like First Coast New to come to your school with our D-DAY special, please email Jeannie. Her email is jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com. Please put "D-Day" on the subject line.

FCN