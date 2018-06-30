As the country prepares to celebrate the July Fourth holiday, experts are warning that all the fun with fireworks can be dangerous if you aren't careful – and sometimes even if you are. Each year, more than 10,000 people are treated in hospitals across the United States for injuries involving fireworks.

Fire Captain Jay Northup, a 23-year veteran of his local fire department, never thought he would be one of them. For years around the Fourth of July, Northup had dazzled his children and neighbors with fireworks displays in his backyard in Euclid, Ohio – a state where fireworks are legal to purchase.

Two years ago, he was all set for the performance again. He took safety precautions but exercised one moment of poor judgment that left him with a life-threatening injury.

