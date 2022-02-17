x
Firefighters battling 3-alarm apartment fire in Galleria area

No injuries have been reported but several residents have been displaced.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters battled a 3-alarm apartment fire Thursday night in the Galleria area.

No injuries were reported but several units were involved in the fire, according to Houston Fire Department Sam Pena.

The Houston Fire Department tweeted about the fire in the 3000 block of Greenridge Drive shortly before 9 p.m. As of 10 p.m., firefighters were still "actively engaged" in putting the fire out, Pena said.

It's unknown when and how the fire started, but Pena said the Red Cross has been requested to assist with displaced residents.

People are asked to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

You can see raw video of the apartment fire below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

