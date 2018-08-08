HOUSTON - After a year of delays and a court battle to get citizen petitions counted, the Houston City Council unanimously approved letting voters decide whether the city will pay first responders equally.

The pay parity proposal will go on the November 6th ballot.

If passed, firefighters in Houston will be paid the same as Houston police officers, based on rank.

Last year, 60,000 people signed a petition to make it happen. If passed, Mayor Sylvester Turner says it will put the city in "deep financial turmoil, leading to layoffs."

"We are grateful that the City Council members were led by their conscience and their ministerial duty, and not by political arm-twisting. We look forward to this campaign to help keep the fire department strong.” said Patrick M. "Marty" Lancton, President of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.

