NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The nearby Comal River is closed as fire crews continue to work on extinguishing a fire that reignited at the Wurstfest grounds this morning.

An eyewitness sent in this photo of the reignited fire just after 6:30 a.m. Friday.

KENS 5

Thursday night, fire crews were called out to the Wurstfest grounds in response to a fire in the food court area. The fire was contained to that area and extinguished.

Around 6 a.m. this morning, a flare-up of the fire from Thursday night occurred, according to fire officials at the scene.

While the fire affected the historic Wurst Hall and the market plots area, it has been contained to just the market plots area at this time.

Multiple agencies are at the scene helping to fight the flames.

According to fire officials at the scene, the market plots suffered smoke, fire and water damage and has been considered structurally unsound.

The Wurst Hall suffered heat damage but is still structurally sound.

No word on any injuries at this time.

The nearby Comal River has been closed temporarily due to runoff from the scene.

No word on when the river will be reopened.

The New Braunfels Professional Firefighters Association was warning people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as our crew gathers more information.