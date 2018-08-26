At least six children and two adults were killed in a fire inside a three-story apartment building in Chicago early Sunday, fire officials said. Three other people, including one firefighter, were also hospitalized.

"We have not had this in many, many, many years, this amount of fatalities and injuries in one location," Chicago Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said.

The cause of the fire, which occurred on the 2200 block of Sacramento Avenue in the city's Marshall Square neighborhood, is not yet known. Santiago said no smoke detectors were found at the scene. A photo from the scene showed bricks charred from smoke on the exterior of the building:

Extra alarm fire on the 2200 Block of South Sacramento has caused multiple fatalities; awaiting final count. UPDATE TO FOLLOW. pic.twitter.com/qiMMrf8DF6 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 26, 2018

