BRYAN, Texas - Fifty-five people, representing 12 countries, became US Citizens, Thursday morning, in a ceremony held at the Brazos County Administration Building.

Judge Kyle Hawthorne administered the Oath of Allegiance to the United States before a full crowd of local leaders, family, friends, and other naturalized citizens.

Among those who earned there citizenship was 89-year-old Carlos Perez. On Thursday he became the last person in his family of 8 to become a naturalized US citizen.

“[He’s] completely satisfied to become a United States Citizen,” said Alain Perez, Perez’s son who translated for his father. “He’s like very happy. Super happy.”

Perez’s wife, Blanca, encouraged him to become a citizen. She said he was hesitant at first because of the language barrier. Carlos only speaks Spanish.

“I was trying a very long time to push him [to do it],” she said.

Perez and the fifty four other naturalized citizens celebrated the end of a lengthy process that includes a verbal naturalization test on US history and civics, a filing fee of about $700, and an in-person interview. For those under about 50-years-old, the naturalization process also includes an English exam.

Eight members of the Perez family were in attendance to watch Carlos earn his citizenship. Most are naturalized US Citizens themselves, who say they found the naturalization process long, but not too difficult.

“It was a long process for me. It took about 5 years,” said Alain. “But its not that hard. If you do it right, it’s not that hard.”

