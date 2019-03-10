CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fiesta de la Flor, the annual celebration of the life and legacy of Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla-Perez, will no longer be taking place in Corpus Christi, according to Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla.

Q Productions announced Thursday afternoon that the annual festival, which has been held in downtown Corpus Christi the past five years, will be moving.

"Unfortunately, even beautiful journeys must come to an end and the Selena Foundation and the Quintanilla family have announced that Fiesta de la Flor will no longer be held in Corpus Christi, Texas," a news release from Q Productions stated.

Read the entire news release below:

"For the past five years, the Selena Foundation, the Quintanilla family and Visit Corpus Christi partnered together to create Fiesta de la Flor, an event that honored the life and legacy of Tejano icon, Selena Quintanilla.

It resulted in the biggest festival hosted in the beautiful city of Corpus Christi, drawing a combined 250,000 visitors and generating over 50 million in economic impact for the city of Corpus Christi over those five years.

The Quintanilla family is extremely grateful to the Visit Corpus Christi staff and Board of Directors for taking on the task of inviting Selena’s fans from across the globe to pay homage to her. Celebrating Selena in her hometown of Corpus Christi gave Selena fans something to look forward to for the past five years.

Unfortunately, even beautiful journeys must come to an end and the Selena Foundation and the Quintanilla family have announced that Fiesta de la Flor will no longer be held in Corpus Christi, Texas.

On behalf of the Selena Foundation, the Quintanilla family would like to thank the sponsors who helped host this festival: CITGO, HEB, Hermann and Hermann, LNF Distributors, Stripes, and Chevy Dealerships of South Texas. Without their generous financial support, this festival would not have been possible.

Additionally, the Quintanilla family would like to thank the many City of Corpus Christi departments that worked tirelessly to put on a safe, fun festival for Selena’s fans. Special thanks goes to the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department, Corpus Christi Police Department, Corpus Christi Traffic Engineering Department, and Corpus Christi Fire Department. A big thanks goes to the staff at the American Bank Center for use of their facilities and sharing their expertise with Visit Corpus Christi staff over the past five years.

Other thanks goes to the Corpus Christi Regional Transit Authority and the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce for their support as well.

A very special thanks goes to the hundreds of volunteers that freely gave their time and energy to help the event be the most successful event in the history of Corpus Christi.

But most importantly, the Quintanilla family would like to thank Selena’s fans. Their love for Selena has only grown in the intervening years and it is through the support of her fans - who embrace the values and spirit of Selena - that has made all of this possible.

In Selena’s beautiful spirit, the Selena Foundation has contributed thousands of dollars to organizations in Corpus Christi for the betterment of the community. The Selena Foundation is committed to continuing Selena’s belief that the impossible is possible."

