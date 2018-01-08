HOUSTON - Houston Astros star outfielder George Springer is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

He joins fellow star players and H-E-B pitchmen Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa on the disabled list.

The latest Houston player added to the injury roster has some fans wondering if they’ve fallen victim to a so-called H-E-B curse.

Fans are taking to Twitter to voice their concerns. Some believe Houston players who have starred in H-E-B commercials get injured and or don’t perform to the best of their ability, like former Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler.

“Oh, it’s terrible," Emile Galatas said. "All these Houston athletes just getting injured after they do the H-E-B commercials. I mean, I think it’s linked.”

“I believe in curses in Chicago, but we’re Houston Strong," said John Walker.

On Twitter, the hashtag #HEBCurse is fueling the theory Houston players who star in H-E-B commercial swill get hurt.

One tweet urges Astros trainers to bubble wrap Alex Bregman or face the consequences. Another stated H-E-B stands for “Hurts Every Body."

Some fans outside of Minute Maid Park don’t believe in curses, but they do believe in bad juju.

“I realized we already had a couple of hurt players when they took on or picked up this Osuna guy, who there’s a lot of controversy surrounding him," Donna Moore said.

H-E-B President Scott McClelland teased a commercial with future Texans Deshaun Watson and Tyrann Mathieu.

Fans were quick to warn them about this curse.

H-E-B hasn’t directly addressed the curse, but McClelland responded to one person.

He wrote, “I think you have this backwards.. JJ did an H-E-B ad and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. George Springer joins Team H-E-B and is named World Series M-V-P. Is it talent, coincidence or that they should at H-E-B?"

“I love H-E-B. I’m not say they have a curse on them," Moore said.

“Oh yeah, the ‘Stros are going all the way this year. World Series champs. I’m not worried. They’ll come back. They should just stop shopping at H-E-B, but I won’t," Galatas said.

“The Astros are going to be back in time to win the World Series. J.J. Watt is maybe going to be Defensive Player of the Year, and I suspect Watson is going to do pretty well, too,” Walker said.

People may remember Correa, Altuve and Springer also starred in H-E-B commercials last year. They also won the World Series.

