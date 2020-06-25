Who killed Amado Martinez? Family pleads for help after man shot to death in SW Houston

Amado Martinez was shot multiple times in the driveway of a business in the 11900 block of South Sam Houston Parkway - West.

HOUSTON — A family is pleading for help with finding the person responsible for murdering Amado Martinez.

Martinez was killed on June 10, 2020. Houston police said they found him shot multiple times in the driveway of a business in the 11900 block of South Sam Houston Parkway - West.

Houston police do not have any information on the suspect and are desperate for answers in solving this case.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.