HOUSTON - The store clerk who was tragically murdered in an armed robbery has been identified.

Jose Gomez, 63, was killed while trying to protect a coworker from a gunman at a convenience store Tuesday night.

Police say a masked man went into the store, dressed in black, and held Gomez's coworker behind the counter at gunpoint while demanding cash.

Gomez heard the commotion and tried to stop the robbery, but that's when the suspect opened fire.

He was shot and killed. The other clerk was not hurt. Police say the suspect fled empty handed.

Gomez's family described the father as a hardworking, kind and loving man. He had worked at the store for the last two years.

As the community and family members mourn, they're pulling together to help Gomez's family with funeral expenses.

A GoFundMe page has been created with a goal of $15,000 and in just two days, more than half of the amount has been raised.

Authorities are now looking for the gunman and a second suspect. No descriptions of the suspects have been provided yet. If you have any information call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

UPDATE: Guys please help the Gomez family! Their father, 63 y/o Jose was tragically murdered @ this SW Houston store he worked trying to help a fellow clerk held at gunpoint by an armed robber. Friends family call him kind and loving. https://t.co/r5clPV8SiZ #khou11 #HTownRush — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) July 6, 2018

© 2018 KHOU