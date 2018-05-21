The Jack in the Box in Santa Fe was evacuated Monday afternoon after someone reported a suspicious device behind the restaurant.

The Texas City Regional Bomb Squad investigated and no explosives were found.

It turned out to be a geocache box.

Happening now in Santa Fe: Jack In The Box evacuated as Texas City Regional Bomb Squad, others investigate what appears to be a suspicious device behind restaurant. Other nearby businesses still operating #khou11 pic.twitter.com/gT50HUba57 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 21, 2018

The Jack in the Box is located at 13620 Highway 6, not far from Santa Fe High School where a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 13 others Friday.

The gunman also had explosives and police warned residents to be on the lookout for suspicious devices around the community.

Check back for more on this developing story.

