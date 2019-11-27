PORT NECHES, Texas — An explosion rocked the TPC Group Plant in Port Neches early Wednesday morning.

A mandatory evacuation is in effect for residents within a half-mile of the facility, according to a post on the Nederland Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12News by phone that there are no fatalities, and only two injuries that he knows of. “We’re thankful. That’s amazing the way it looks out here," he told 12News by phone.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at the First Baptist Church on Magnolia in Port Neches.

12News began receiving viewer reports of an explosion the vicinity of Texas 366 and Spur 136 in Port Arthur just after 1 a.m.

People living within a half-mile of the plant are being contacted and told to evacuate via the "911 Reach" system, the sheriff's office said.

