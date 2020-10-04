ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — An explosion at the Valero plant in St. Bernard Parish rocked the area and could be felt across the river in Algiers as homes shook and some car alarms were set off.

St. Bernard Parish Fire Chief Thomas Stone said one of the units at the plant in Meraux exploded around 1 a.m. and they were battling what he called a small fire throughout the morning.

He said that it is believed that there was a person injured, but he wasn't positive.

Flames were no longer visible in the sky by 5 a.m. as several fire units continued hosing down the source of the fire.

Several viewers sent in emails and made posts to the station's Facebook page to report an explosion. They said their homes shook and their car alarms were set off.

