HONDO, Texas — A teen is in danger and still missing. December 16 marks two months since Eva Garcia disappeared. There has been no sign of the 14-year-old girl. Aunt Crystal Garcia said it has been really difficult for the family.

"In our hearts and in our minds, she is still out there," she said. "It is going to be cold tonight, who even knows where she is at?"

On October 16, the teen got into an argument with her dad for getting home late. He took her phone, and she was gone the next morning. An Amber Alert was sent out weeks later, but there are still no concrete leads.

"Christmas is around the corner and we haven't heard about her or anything it makes it hard, to even celebrate," Crystal Garcia said. "How do you even celebrate?"

Investigators fear she could be in danger, possibly caught up human trafficking. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his team are helping Hondo police. "There is a sense of urgency," he said. "We are still hopeful that this young lady is alive and well. And hopefully, we can bring her home."

The sheriff wouldn't go into much detail about new information in the case.

"While the outside world may not see action or movement on it on a daily basis, I can assure you we are working at it," he said.

Garcia just asks the public to keep their eyes and ears open.

"Please don't give up on Eva," she said. "Please don't give up on her family. As we try so hard to bring her home. It is all we want."

Sheriff Salazar spotlighted the issue of human trafficking at Friendship Baptist Church Monday night. Concerned parents learned how to protect their children from the predators.

The sheriff said there is a big denial that human trafficking happens in San Antonio. Salazar said the monsters are real, and they're out looking for our kids on our streets.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement at missingpersons@bexar.org or 210-335-6000.

Medina County Crimestoppers also can be reached at 1-800-367-2833.