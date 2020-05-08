California home of YouTube star Jake Paul searched by the FBI

FBI agents were seen seizing what appeared to be multiple firearms from Paul's Calabasas home.

FBI agents have issued a federal search warrant Wednesday morning on the Los Angeles area home of YouTube star Jake Paul.

A spokesperson at the Los Angeles FBI field office confirmed to TEGNA over the phone that Paul's Calabasas home had been searched by agents early Wednesday. The FBI says the affidavit on that warrant has been sealed by a judge and they cannot say when the seal will be lifted, the spokesperson said.

A written statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the investigation reads, "The FBI is executing a federal search warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation. The search warrant affidavit is sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation."

Authorities were seen seizing what appeared to be multiple firearms from Paul's home Wednesday, Los Angeles station ABC7 reported.

An FBI spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter that there were no plans to make arrests at this time. Reports of at least one large party at the residence made headlines, accusing Paul of not taking proper safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the Hollywood Reporter writes, the social media star has been in trouble multiple times for pranks for his YouTube channel. In 2017 reports surfaced that his neighbors formed an alliance to declare him a public nuisance.

Paul vented on social media, at the time, regarding the matter. writing on Twitter, "Crazy how many ppl care about me being a 'bad' neighbor."

The 23-year-old Paul tweeted, "innocent ppl r getting shot everyday, U shld worry about tht."