AUSTIN, Texas — While the world waits for life to bounce back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, more and more artists are switching to online platforms to reach their fans.

And with a special holiday coming up, Willie Nelson is no stranger to that idea.

At 4:20 p.m. on April 20, or 4/20 as the marijuana enthusiasts call it, Nelson will be hosting "Come And Toke It," a new variety show marking the fourth installment of Luck Productions' online programming.

Nelson will be joined by artists, chefs, comedians and cannabis experts during the live stream, which is set to last for four hours and 20 minutes. It will feature musical performances, cooking and cocktail demonstrations, and other "weed-centric" moments.

Luck Reunion will be revealing its lineup on a rolling basis through its social media accounts.

The event is a partnership with Willie's Reserve, Last Prisoner Project, El Silencio, and Grav. The partnership will benefit the Last Prisoner Project,

"Come and toke it with me on 4/20 at 4:20," said Nelson. "There will be music and good times. And, it's for a good cause."

Viewers in the Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City areas will also be able to order from cocktail delivery service Sourced Craft Cocktails.

The stream will take place on LuckReunion.com and Twitch.

This all comes after the annual Luck Reunion festival, which takes place just outside of Austin every March, was canceled this year due to COVID-19 precautions.

