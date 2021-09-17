Emmy Awards 2021: What will be different this year

This year the show is going back to the in-person glitz and glamour we are used to, but there will still be a few changes thanks to the Delta variant.

We’ve seen pandemic awards shows already so why will this weekend’s Emmys be different from last year’s Zoom fest?

Hollywood has struggled with how to hold big awards shows as the country battles COVID-19. Last year, Emmy organizers were forced to have most nominees dial in from their own private parties to accept awards.

This year, the show is going back to the in-person glitz and glamour we are used to, but there will still be a few changes thanks to the Delta variant.

What's to expect at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Originally the show was supposed to be held in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but as Delta drove cases up, it was moved to an outdoor space right behind the theater. Attendees must not only be vaccinated against COVID but also provide a negative test before getting in.

The party is limited to just 500 people, but even that is too big for some big names. Jennifer Anniston has announced she won’t be going because she doesn’t feel comfortable being around that many people just yet.

And in another nod to our pandemic times, a lot of the nominees are streaming stars we turned to when we were stuck in our homes. Feel-good shows like “Ted Lasso” and escapists favorites like “The Mandalorian” racked up a lot of nominations.