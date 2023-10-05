Tucker Carlson announces new show on Twitter, Elon Musk says there's no deal

Musk said the fired Fox News host will be subject to the same "rules and rewards" as other creators on the platform.

NEW YORK — Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter.

Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter that last big remaining platform that allows free speech.

“We'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” he said. “We'll bring some other things, too, which we'll tell you about. But for now we're just grateful to be here.”

He offered no other details, and a message to his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, was not immediately returned.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Twitter had "not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever" with Carlson and that his show would be moderated like any other content, including notations that users can add to misleading posts.

"Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators," Musk said in a tweet responding to Carlson's video. "Rewards means subscriptions and advertising revenue share (coming soon), which is a function of how many people subscribe and the advertising views associated with the content."

On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said.



And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes.



I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is… https://t.co/0TMjuYnKUp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

It's unclear what Carlson's plans mean for his remaining contract with Fox; typically television companies include a no-compete clause when someone leaves the air. A Fox spokeswoman didn't immediately return a call for comment.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Carlson's lawyers sent a letter to Fox accusing the network of fraud and breach of contract.

Fox announced on April 24 that it was cutting ties with Carlson, its most popular prime-time anchor. The network offered no explanation for the move, and Fox's ratings in his old time slot have sharply fallen.