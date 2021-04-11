Andre Johnson, Sza, Kendall Jenner among celebrities at Travis Scott, Fall Classic Softball game

The Houston native hosted the event at Minute Maid Park joined by a few Houston Astros, rappers and other big names one day before his weekend festival.

Travis Scott has had a few pop-up events in Houston leading up to Astroworld this weekend.

Today was his last event before the big festival: The Cactus Jack Foundation Fall Classic. The musician invited fans to watch him and other celebrities play softball at Minute Maid Park. They were joined by some of the Houston Astros players and coaches who are fresh out of their last World Series game on Tuesday night.

The following athletes and celebs were there to support Scott's non-profit and the City of Houston:

AJ Andrews

Aleshia Andrews

Aleshia Ocasio

Andre Johnson

Byron Buxton

Chas McCormick

Chase B

Don Toliver

Evan Mock

Gary Sheffield

Kendall Jenner

Lance McCullers

Metro Boomin

Michael Bourn

Nick Swisher

Pedro Alvarez

RaysCorruptedMind

Renell Madrano

Shane Victorino

Sheck Wes

SZA

Taylor Hern

In addition to Astros manager Dusty Baker, the players were coached by Bun B, Cavan Biggio, Mookie Betts, Paul Wall, Reggie Jackson, Scarface and Shane Baz.