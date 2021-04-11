Andre Johnson, Sza, Kendall Jenner among celebrities at Travis Scott, Fall Classic Softball game

Travis Scott has had a few pop-up events in Houston leading up to Astroworld this weekend.
Today was his last event before the big festival: The Cactus Jack Foundation Fall Classic. The musician invited fans to watch him and other celebrities play softball at Minute Maid Park. They were joined by some of the Houston Astros players and coaches who are fresh out of their last World Series game on Tuesday night.
The following athletes and celebs were there to support Scott's non-profit and the City of Houston:
- AJ Andrews
- Aleshia Andrews
- Aleshia Ocasio
- Andre Johnson
- Byron Buxton
- Chas McCormick
- Chase B
- Don Toliver
- Evan Mock
- Gary Sheffield
- Kendall Jenner
- Lance McCullers
- Metro Boomin
- Michael Bourn
- Nick Swisher
- Pedro Alvarez
- RaysCorruptedMind
- Renell Madrano
- Shane Victorino
- Sheck Wes
- SZA
- Taylor Hern
In addition to Astros manager Dusty Baker, the players were coached by Bun B, Cavan Biggio, Mookie Betts, Paul Wall, Reggie Jackson, Scarface and Shane Baz.
Kylie Jenner was in the crowd with Stormi, the daughter she and Scott share.