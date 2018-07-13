HOUSTON - Another summer weekend is here and there's lots of fun things to do in the Bayou City! Here are our Top 11 Things To Do This Weekend:

1. Harlem Globetrotters at The Berry Center

Watch the famous Harlem Globetrotters put on the best family show you’ll see all summer. Their 2018 “Amazing Feats of Basketball” show is making a stop in Cypress for a one-time show loaded with all the trick shots, rim-rattling dunks, and hilarious hijinx earning the fervor of fans across the globe. For tickets, click here.

When: Sunday, July 15 at 3 p.m.

Where: 8877 Barker Cypress Rd., Cypress TX 77433

We're back at it this weekend, with three stops in Texas. Don't miss out, if you're in the Lone Star State! https://t.co/Gbcse2mUqD pic.twitter.com/ZrTKR0Lky9 — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) July 12, 2018

2. Dia de la Frida at Karbach Brewing

Celebrate the life of Frida Kahlo with live music, good eats, great beer and a dozen vendors at Karbach. Hang on the patio or get your shopping done - everything from jewelry to pinatas will be available to browse.

When: Friday, July 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 2302 Karbach St., Houston TX 77092

For more details, click here.

3. Astros vs Detroit Tigers

Cheer on the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park as they take on the Detroit Tigers and stick around after the game for a fireworks show. For tickets, click here.

When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002

4. Dog Days of Summer at Children’s Museum Houston

The Children’s Museum of Houston invites you to em-“bark” on a “Super Powered Summer.” The fun kicks off at 9 a.m. with Citizens for Animal Protection and their two Ambassador Dogs, Annie and Flower.

Learn about pup ownership, watch frisbee- catching dogs, and catch a sneak peek of pups from the World Series Dog Show. The regular museum is also open and the price of admission includes all activities. Consider getting a CityPASS so you can see the Children’s Museum and more for one low price! For more details, click here.

When: Saturday, July 14, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: 1500 Binz St., Houston TX 77004

5. Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes at NRG Stadium

Watch your favorite superheroes join forces for a thrilling show of aerialists, acrobats, motorcyclists and more in Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes at NRG Stadium. For tickets, click here.

When: Friday, July 13, 2018 | 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, July 14 1:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. | Sunday, July 15 1:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Where: NRG Park, 1 NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054

6. Houston Gospel Fest at India House

A huge gospel festival is coming to the Bayou City on Sunday. The show has played to sold-out audiences all over the country. The 2018 Gospel Fest will include musical acts all over the world as well as some of Houston’s best vendors.

When: Sunday, July 15, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: 8888 West Bellfort Ave., Houston TX 77031

7. All Shook Up at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Travel back to the 1950s in this lip-curling, hip-swiveling musical that follows a young, fun-loving man who finds himself stuck in an uptight town. You’ll hear classics like “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Can’t Help Falling In Love” in this free family-friendly performance at the Miller Outdoor Theatre.

When: Sunday, July 15 at 8:15 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, Texas 77030

8. Evening Chill at Houston Zoo

Scope out your favorite animals without melting from the summer heat when the Houston Zoo extends its hours for the Evening Chill. Zoo-goers can also enjoy live music and family-friendly activities after sundown. The Zoo is also screening two '80's classics this weekend.

Guests can watch "Ferris Bueller's Day off and The Princess Bride on a giant outdoor screen at 8:45 p.m. Please note at 8:30 p.m. all guests will be required to either enter Masihara Pavilion to watch the movie at 8:45 p.m. or leave the Zoo. For more information, click here.

When: Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

9. Paramore in Concert at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jam out to a concert from rockers Paramore and Foster the People when they head to The Woodlands’ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on the After Laughter Summer Tour. To buy tickets, click here.

When: Friday, July 13 at 7 p.m.

Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380

10. Bastille Day at Houston Polo Club

French nationals and Francophiles alike are invited to the Houston Polo Club for a Bastille Day dance party. The polo club will provide French and American bites for purchase -- including sweet and savory crepes, sliders, salads and ice cream -- as well as live music, and guests are welcome to bring their own beer and wine.

When: Saturday, July 14, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Houston Polo Club, 8552 Memorial Drive

11. 3 Doors Down in Concert at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Rock out to two ‘90s alternative groups, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul, when they team up for an outdoor concert at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. For tickets, click here.

When: Sunday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380

