His story inspired the critically-acclaimed movie BlacKkKlansman, and Thursday we sat down with Ron Stallworth.

A soldout crowd at the Alamo Drafthouse theater in Katy took turns asking Stallworth questions during a Q and A session prior to a screening of the movie.

Don’t make the mistake of calling the movie a comedy as others have, Stallworth says. “This was real life, it just happens that a lot of what happened, was funny,” Stallworth said.

Infiltrating the KKK as a black man in the 1970’s was an idea most wouldn’t fathom, let alone to do so as your department’s only black officer.

The question posed to Stallworth was simple, why do such a hard thing?

As humble as they come, Stallworth says it was his job, one that he took very seriously. At the Colorado Springs Police Department, Stallworth describes picking up the newspaper only to find an ad for the KKK.

Stallworth called the number and posed as a white supremacist, even enlisting the help of a fellow officer who would go to meetings.

The phone calls were a success, but it wasn’t until Stallworth received a nod from the Grand Wizard, David Duke, that Stallworth knew just how far his investigation had gone.

Stallworth received his official KKK membership certificate in the mail shortly thereafter.

The laughter you see in the movie mirrors exactly what Stallworth experienced for himself. People were falling over in their seats listening to Stallworth speak to KKK members, using a voice people on the other line believed to be as White as they come.

Stallworth says while it may seem hilarious at times, he hopes the laughter can help people feel more comfortable talking about race.

“Don’t get hung up on the name KKK or neo-nazis or alt-right. They’re all interchangeable parts of the same monster. This movie is timely because it points out the fact that these events were real,” Stallworth said.

Well over 40 years later, and Stallworth says the very same issues of division in this country continue today. His frustrations with President Donald Trump over the rhetoric used to describe white supremacists, is what motivates Stallworth to continue to speak out.

“We have a gentlemen in the White House who embodies everything David Duke wanted to accomplish,” Stallworth said.

For Stallworth, the movie is a reflection of the foundations that created the white supremacist movement. Making what you see on the big screen, important for providing context to events like the attack on Charlottesville, that happened one year prior to this movie’s release.

The rally opposed the removing of a statue of Robert E. Lee from Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park. One counter protester was killed when a car plowed through a crowd. The driver was charged with multiple hate crimes.

President Trump came under fire for his comments on the event for not denouncing the white nationalists and instead going on to say there were “very fine people on both sides.”

BlacKkKlansman is in major theaters now.

