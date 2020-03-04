After two weeks of quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ellen DeGeneres is ready to get back on your television screen.

The "Ellen DeGeneres Show" is scheduled to return on April 6 with remotely produced episodes filmed at Ellen’s home.

“Since going into quarantine two weeks ago, I’ve been doing my show at home every day. But only for Portia. Starting Monday, you’ll be able to see it too, and I can’t wait,” said Ellen DeGeneres.

The at-home edition of the talk show will feature celebrity guests joining Ellen via video chat.

Next week’s lineup of guests includes exclusive interviews with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Ellen will also be checking in with Drew and Brittany Brees.

And don't fret tWitch fans. The resident dancer and Executive Producer Andy Lassner will also be making cameo appearances.

MORE ON CORONAVIRUS: